Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SBS stock opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Stratec has a 52 week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 52 week high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

