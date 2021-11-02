Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KW stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

