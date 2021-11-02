Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.