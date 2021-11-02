KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. KBR has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.