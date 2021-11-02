Kava.io One Day Volume Reaches $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.00447401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

