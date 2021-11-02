Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$317.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.25. Kardex has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $318.00.

Get Kardex alerts:

KRDXF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.