Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KLDO stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $20.50.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.