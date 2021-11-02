K21 Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.41 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,447,408 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.