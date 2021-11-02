Juventus Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.33 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be bought for $12.72 or 0.00020084 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

