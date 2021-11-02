Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,071,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,409 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $29,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

