JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

