JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 56,323 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYEM. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after buying an additional 6,239,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,489,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

