JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HyreCar by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 788,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

