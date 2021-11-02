JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

Shares of SNSE opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

