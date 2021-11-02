JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.54.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$14.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

