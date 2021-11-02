JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 84.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

