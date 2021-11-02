JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.