JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €70.22 ($82.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €80.38. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

