Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.99. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $111.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.