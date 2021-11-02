JMP Securities Boosts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $22.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after acquiring an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

