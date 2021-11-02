Jefferies Group LLC Sells 107,287 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 107,287 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,519,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,556,000 after buying an additional 1,424,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.