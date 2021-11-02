Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 5,208 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.97. 48,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $182.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

