Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.02. 3,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,082. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

