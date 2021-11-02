Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

NYSE:SIX opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

