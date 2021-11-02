Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 143.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.