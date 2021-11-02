Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

