Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

