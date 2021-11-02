Jayshree Ullal Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.57. 647,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $207.71 and a one year high of $413.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.15 and a 200 day moving average of $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.