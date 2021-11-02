Jarvis+ 1-Day Volume Tops $640,480.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $640,480.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

