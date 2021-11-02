James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 967,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.33. 456,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

