James B. Carlson Sells 18,084 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,711. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

