Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

