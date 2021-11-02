Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:IVH opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.