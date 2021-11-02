Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:IVH opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98.
About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.