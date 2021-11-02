IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,093 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for approximately 3.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.20% of IVERIC bio worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,748,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,933. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy.

