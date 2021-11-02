IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISO stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

