iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

