iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.08. 66,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,887. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $284.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

