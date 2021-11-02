iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

