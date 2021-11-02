iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.30 and a 12 month high of $273.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.