iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.66 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

