iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 651,321 shares.The stock last traded at $259.74 and had previously closed at $259.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

