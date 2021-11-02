iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 11.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $398,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $34.26.

