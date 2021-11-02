iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.