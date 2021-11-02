iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

