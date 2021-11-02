iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ EMIF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 2,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.