iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 59,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,409. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

