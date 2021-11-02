iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,113,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,268. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

