iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $18.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after acquiring an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 5,781,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

