Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ipsen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ipsen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $26.00 on Monday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.