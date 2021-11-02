Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.