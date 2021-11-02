Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

